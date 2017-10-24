Fuse ODG, Reggie Rockstone, Others Force Nivea To Replace Fairness Body Lotion Campaign Billboards

Related Stories The #PULLITDOWNNOW campaign by Singer Fuse ODG, Reggie Rockstone, Ama K. Abebrese and other influencial personalities seem to have yielded some results.



Popular UK-based Ghanaian rapper, Fuse ODG, who spearheaded the campaign has shared a post on social media celebrating the #PULLITDOWNNOW campaign's victory following the German personal care company, Nivea's decision to pull down a series of controversial posters.



Following the removal of Nivea's controversial Natural Fairness Body Lotion campaign billboards, UK-based Ghanaian rapper, Fuse ODG, shared a video on Instagram thanking all who supported the campaign against what many perceived to be Nivea's racially insensitive campaign against dark skinned women.



In his latest video, Fuse ODG - born Nana Richard Abiona - says that Nivea's decision to pull down the controversial billboards is a sign that when Ghanaians unite and use their "buying power" to say no, major companies will listen.



"So now it's time for us to address the issue in our community, it's time for us to let our children know that it's okay for them to be comfortable in their own skin." He said.



After almost a week where the company became social media pariah in Ghana, the company finally "bent the knee" and took down its controversial posters in a move that many have celebrated over.





