RigWorld Boss To Receive African Young CEO Impact Award

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer of RigWorld International Service, Kofi Amoa-Abban, is expected to be honoured with the African Young CEO Impact Award at the UK- Africa Trade and Investment Forum 2017.



According to the host, African Leadership Magazine, Dr Amoa-Abban was chosen because of his exceptional entrepreneurial achievements, both in Ghana and abroad.



“Your choice for this important honor is in recognition of your exceptional entrepreneurial achievements which have seen your organization, RigWorld International Services Ltd, grow aggressively from a small operation into a conglomerate, offering diversified services to the upstream oil and gas industry and beyond,” Ken Giami, Publisher/CEO of ALM, said in a statement.



The statement further added, “this patriotism to father’s land is worth commending on this global platform, and having contributed to the economy development of Ghana and beyond.”



The statement also indicated that a delegation of visiting United States Lawmakers from Georgia is also expected to honour his “commitment toward economic growth and leadership excellence with a special Congressional Commendation / Proclamation.”



The UK-Africa Trade and Investment Forum 2017 is birthed out of the United Kingdom’s attempt to build an open, free and fair trade in the world, strengthening trade and investment arrangements with some of the world’s most dynamic economies – especially in Africa.



The forum would “highlight the uniqueness of the challenges that have hitherto curtailed the free flow and actualization of economic growth in Africa, and especially aim to boost UK -Africa trade,” the statement said.



UK- Africa Trade and Investment Forum 2017 is aimed at bringing together UK – Africa business leaders, investment bankers, funds managers, senior government officials, key private sector players, as well as diplomats, to discuss trade and investment priorities for UK – Africa Relations.



The Forum, slated for December 17, 2017 at the Hilton London Metropole, London UK, is themed: UK – Africa Relations Post Brexit: Building Trade and Investments Structures for Equitable Partnerships.



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Dr. Mo Ibrahim, Founder Ibrahim Prize for Leadership, are among the past outstanding recipients of the African Leadership Magazine Awards.





