'We Were Deep But She Got Tired Of My Lifestyle' - Jim Iyke On Why His Relationship With Rita Dominic Crashed

Related Stories Popular Nollywood actors, Jim Iyke and Rita Dominic featured in alot of movies together back in the day but kept their relationship from the limelight.



In a recent interview with Broadway TV, Jim Iyke opened up on reasons their relationship crashed after a while. He said Rita wasn't looking at longevity and couldn't keeep up with his lifestlyle:



''Rita and I met when I was just beginning to embrace fame ,the comforts that came with it.The laurels and the distraction,even the destruction. And Rita is not the kind of woman that hangs around a groth. We were very deep with each other.We still are great friends.As a matter of fact, it may surprise you thar we haven't spoken to each other in over two years. But when we meet, we are cordial, respectful .



There is that deep rooted thing of a man or woman you shared something with. I don't think Rita at that time was looking at longevity, truthfully. Don't forget, I was the kid with the crazy afro, ready to start a fight.



My life was around having a good time and as many conquests as possible. So, who wants that kind of guy? So this question is futuristic in a sense. Fastforward peharps 10 years from now, that question may have had dept or hold water.



But then, what was there to hold on to? I mean,seriously? I was partying like a crazy person. She tried to show me another life and say listen 'there is so much more to you "I promise you that Rita will not hang around with a lay about. I was uncontrollable. I think we have outgrown each other now. I would not see Rita as somone I want to get involved with because so much layers of growth and evolvement have gone on in her life and so is mine. So place the same place and situation now, it may have worked.

Watch the full interview below...



Source: Broadway TV