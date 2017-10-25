Tonto Dikeh Responds To Video Of Her Beating Her Ex-Husband

Related Stories Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh, has threatened to take legal action against bloggers circulating an "edited" video of her beating her husband.



The beautiful actress took to her Instagram account to disclose that she has been notified of her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill’s plan to release an edited video of her enmeshed in domestic violence.



Tontolet warned that she’s ready to take legal action against any journalist/blogger that will share the video, which she claims tells only one side of the story.



The grainy 20-second video allegedly shows the actress slapping her husband as well as a thrashed room believed to be their former residence.



Tonto and Oladunni Churchill were only married for 17 months, and the estranged couple welcomed their first child, Andre Omodayo Churchill, in February 2016.



The major controversy that surrounded their marriage before it crashed is the accusation that her husband who’s a nephew to Olusegun Obasanjo is having an affair with his personal assistant, Rosaline Meurer.



However, Rosaline later denied the rumours in an interview.