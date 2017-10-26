Help Me Win Miss World 2017- Afua Asieduwaa

Related Stories Miss Ghana ambassador, Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi, needs an extra push to make her country proud at the ongoing Miss World Pageant in China, and she is appealing to Ghanaians to support her by voting for her.



The 2017 Miss World is the 67th edition. It is currently on going in China, where the grand finale will be held on November 18.



The pageant now has a new format, placing greater emphasis on social media and interactivity. This new format is called the ‘Head-To-Head Challenge’, which will select 20 out of the top 40 contestants.



“Keep the votes coming. Vote for Ghana. Vote Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi,” the Ghanaian queen said on social media as she told her followers on Instagram through voting process.



Voting started earlier but it is not yet clear when voting will end.



However, Ghana still needs more public votes to help lead the social media segment known as the ‘Head-To-Head Challenge’ of the ongoing Miss World competition.



Currently, South Africa is in the lead but it is believed with the help of Ghanaians, that can change.



“So most kindly vote and get others to vote,” she said.



One can vote by visiting www.missworld.com and look for Miss World 2017 contestants. Then click on sign up link/button to Miss World website (at the top right corner of that page).



Then log in by putting in your email and password on that page and vote.