PHOTOS: Gifty Osei Celebrates Birthday In Grand Style

The songstress who turned a year older on Wednesday, October 25 organized a big birthday party at the marketplace to have fun with traders on the day.



The ‘Fefeefe’ hitmaker during the day celebration entertained the market women and fans who trooped to the party with hours of exciting performances.



The event started with up and coming gospel musicians welcoming guests with soothing Ghanaian gospel tunes.



Aside good gospel music, Empress as she prefers to be called served fans who attended the party with drinks, food, cake and other items.



Abena Ruthy, Minister Kekeli and other gospel musicians were at the Tema Community 1 market to help their sister in Christ celebrate her birthday. Gospel comedian Parrot Mouth also entertained the crowd with hilarious jokes of course there are some jokes which are not funny. When the minstrel who was celebrating her birthday took the microphone to minister, heavens came down. Gifty proved beyond all doubt during her performance that she is an anointed minister of the gospel.



The renowned gospel musician did not leave the kids who were at the party out of the celebration, she called all the children to bless them.



Gifty Osei explained that celebrated at the Tema Community 1 market because she had her early beginnings at the marketplace. According to her, she went back to where she started life to tell the market women that God can change their lives as He has done for her.















