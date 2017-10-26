Ebony Has Not Outshined Me - MzVee

Related Stories Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, better known by her stage name MzVee, has downplayed claims that her colleague musician Ebony, has outshined some female musicians including herself.



Born Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, Ebony is one of the fast-rising dancehall afrobeat musicians in the country. She is known for hit singles such as ‘Poison’, ‘Sponsor’ and ‘Date your Father’.



Discovered by musician Bullet of ‘Ruff N Smooth’ fame, her erotic way of performing and dressing has made her the favorite of many youth in the country.



But reacting to the claims that she has outshined her, MzVee, in an interview Hitz FM stated that, people have taste for new stuffs which does not necessarily mean she is out.



“I don’t know about eras being over, I don’t think anyone’s era is over. Efya is still doing amazing things; she’s touring in the US now. I just released my third album and my fans keep growing every single day. I have my high school tour, I’m working with the World Bank, and I’m working with UNICEF on so many projects,” she highlighted.



“There’s something called new and hot; it’s everywhere in our lives. We buy new shoes, we buy new clothes and they are the things we look at the most even though we have something we love so it’s fine. I’ve been in that position where I was new and hot but eras haven’t ended,” MzVee stressed.



The ‘Natural Girl’ hit maker continued that, “I love Ebony and I think she’s so amazing so 'more grease to her elbows' but I’m confused with that expression that our eras have ended.”



