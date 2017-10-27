Government To Establish Recreational Centres

Related Stories The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has reemphasize the commitment of his government to reduce youth unemployment and by extension crime through the provision of entrepreneurial skills at the various leadership and skill training centres across the country.



It is in the light of President Akufo-Addo's vision that the Ministry of Youth and Sports through the National Youth Authority has embarked on a nation wide tour to have first hand information on the challenges of all the leadership and skill training centres in the country and to provide the appropriate remedies.



The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Kwame Assiamah and his entourage paid a day's working visit to the Kofi Annan Centre for Leadership and Skill Training situated at Ajumako-Afransi in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam of the Central Region.



Hon. Isaac Kwame Assiamah in the company of the District Chief Executive Officer, Hon. Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, paid a courtesy call on the Chief and Elders of the area. The Chief, Nana Kwaanoma IV, was grateful to the Hon. Minister and the District Chief Executive Officer for the honor than him and his people as it was first time any Minister of such repute had visited the community. He appealed to the Hon. Isaac Kwame Assiamah to assist the school in the provision of dormitory, dinning hall, staff bungalows, school bus as well as an attachment of the school to the school feeding program as is the case for Senior High School category.



Prayers were said for His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, the Minister for Youth and Sports and the District Chief Executive for the Almighty God's guidance and protection in the discharge of their duties.



The Principal of the school, Mrs. Lydia Mawusi reemphasized the appeal by the chief of Ajumako-Afransi and further requested for the recruitment of permanent teaching staff, provision of start-up kit and capital for students upon completion of the program as well as teaching and learning materials.



She was grateful to the Minister and by extension the government for the structural development and continuous support towards the match forward of the school.



Addressing the concerns of the school, the District Chief Executive pledged the commitment of his office in supporting the school in training more youth in skill acquisition to improve the unemployment situation which has the prospect of improving the local economy of the District.



He further promised to work in tandem with school authorities for the supply of snacks and food for assembly meetings, repair of assembly electrical gadgets and renovation of assembly owned premises. Hon. Ransford Kwesi Nyarko appealed to the Minister for Youth and Sports for a local content participation in the execution of awarded contracts that would involve students and the community at large to boost the practical skills of the students and also enhance the Internally Generated Fund of the school.



Hon. Isaac Kwame Assiamah informed school authorities that government was committed to turning the fortunes of the school around for the superior benefit of the youth. He announced a budgetary allocation of some Seventy Six Million Ghana Cedis assigned to the National Youth Authority for massive infrastructural development.



Addressing the concerns of the school, the Youth and Sports Minister promised the construction of a dormitory and two workshops to commence in December 2017. In addition to the purchase and supply of school buses to all leadership and skill training centres across the country beginning 2018, the Minister further indicated government's intention to construct recreational centres to help unearth talents in all sports disciplines.



The Minister appealed for the support from Regional Coordinating Councils and District Assemblies towards the restructuring agenda of government for the leadership and skill training centres in the country. He was of the candid opinion that these training centres will provide the manpower capital to support the manufacturing industries in the country which fits into the government's deliberate policy of 1district 1 factory.