Highlife Legend Ewurama Badu Reported Dead

Celebrated highlife singer, Ewurama Badu has passed on.



The news of her death was confirmed on facebook by popular music producer Fred Kyei Mensah popularly called Fredyma.



She is said to have passed on in the early hours of Friday.



Ewurama Badu has composed several hits songs including Komkom, Obaatan Refre Ne Mma, and Medofo adadaa me.



Her last public performance was at the 2013 edition of Citi FM‘s night of Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO), held at the National Theatre.



RIP to the Queen of of authentic highlife. Source: Ghanacreativearts