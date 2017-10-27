I Am Going No Where– Raquel

library image Related Stories Ghanaian songstress Raquel has announced she is back to the country’s music scene after a long break.



It’s been years since she dropped her critically acclaimed song, ‘Sweetio’, which earned her a spot on Ghana’s music scene, but she’s finally back.



She will be releasing a new song titled ‘Shooting Star’, featuring E.L early November 2017.



“It’s new one fam (family). Raquel ft E.L #ShootingStar coming out 3rd November…Watch out, she announced the song on Instagram and Twitter.



The song is expected to rekindle her relationship with her fans.



An earlier press statement indicated that Raquel has two singles with the ‘Koko’ hitmaker to be released before the Christmas festivities.



Also, she has recorded songs like ‘I Slay’ ft Medikal, produced by (Magnom Beats), ‘Happy Birthday’, produced by (Slimbo) and ‘Lakabo’, produced by Shaker.



Born Raquel Naa Ayorkor Ammah, she is a talented musician and recognised as one of Ghana’s best female vocalists. She became very popular in 2011 and 2012 after the release of ‘Sweetio’ and reports of exposing her private part at the ‘Decemba To Remember’ concert organised by Citi FM.



She is being quiet for some time now. Early 2017, she announced she was back.



“I know you have all been asking questions and feeling disappointed…but the thing is I took a break from the celebrity world because I wanted to focus on other things that I felt were more important to me,” she said on Instagram.



“Like my family, my health, writing, education, and other business ventures that is definitely putting food on my table (BES BELIEEEEVE THAT) Surely there is nothing wrong with that! I kept myself to myself because I needed me for a while. So for those of you attacking my management and me for not being in the limelight and releasing songs for some time… please understand that I took that decision for my own personal reason. I don’t need to be famous and flashy to be happy. Please for the love of God stop saying harsh words on my pages if you don’t have the facts about my life and esp if you don’t have anything nice to say. My RAQSTARS are all about positivity so if you ain’t about that life then you are clearly not a Raqstar. My #Raqstars know how much I love them and I am oh so thankful to GOD. I ain’t going nowhere i have been here. I am here so just watch this space!!! I am in such a joyful, peaceful and loving place right now guys!!!! And I have the best people around me that have taught me to be #inlove with myself,” she added.