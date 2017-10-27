Joselyn Dumas’ Curves Causes A Stir At Chelsea Film Festival

Related Stories Joselyn Dumas and her ubiquitous curves were the talk of town at the 2017 Chelsea Film Festival held in the Big Apple, New York City.



Dumas was in attendance at the festival, where Shelly Frimpong Manso’s ‘Potato Potahto’, a movie she stars in, was screened.



Dumas was breathtaking at the premiere, with her dress highlighting her well known hips and was quite the sight. We couldn’t breath for full 10 seconds after seeing the shots from the premiere.



The film stars some of Africa’s top actors including OC Ukeje, Joselyn Dumas, Joke Silva, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Chris Attoh, Nikki Samonas, Adjetey Anang, Lala Akindoju, Victoria Michaels and was directed by award-winning Shirley Frimpong-Manso.



Trailer below-





