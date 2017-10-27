Apart From My Grandma’s Death, This Is One Thing That Has Really Shocked me - Delay Speaks

Related Stories Renowned Ghanaian TV presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay has disclosed she was stupefied after she discovered Musicians Union of Ghana’s (MUSIGA) President Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known as Obour disbursed over a GHC2 million government money for a research.



Earlier Obour revealed that the union invested the two million Ghana Cedis government allocated funds to musicians into research.



The MUSIGA president over the years has come under huge criticism for allege misappropriating of funds but speaking to Lexis Bill on Joy FM, Obour insisted that the GH¢ 2 million government support fund under the NDC was used to conduct a comprehensive research for the players in the Music Industry.



But according to Delay, she immediately had goosebumps all over her body when she heard the story.



She further queried how much will be spent for the implementation of the research findings if only the research amounted to GH? 2 million Cedis.



“I saw MUSIGA’s president Obuor claiming he used 2 million Ghana Cedis as research. I am not a musician but I had Goosebumps immediately I heard the news. I am not a musician but I was really surprised they used two million for the research. Then how much will they spend if they want to implement the findings…” she maintained.



She continued that, “In 2017 apart from my grandma’s death, this is one thing that has really shocked me…”