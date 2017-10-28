Banging Body? Blakofe Tells Kaakie, Others To Use Their talents Not Their Bodies - Photos

Related Stories Kaakie has come under criticism her photos wearing a brazier and pink leggings to promote a wig brand, when the photos were posted on Instagram.



When Blakofe (Oheneba Akua Manfo) saw the picture on Instagram, she thought Kaakie was “coming out with a range of underwear and leggings”.



She then continued to say: “@zionfelixotcom so these days instead of our female singers doing music and actresses acting they’re promoting their bodies? Gosh…when we started in the industry, guess what? We worked with our clothes on. #SoNotImpressed by these young ones these days. #UseYourTalentNotYourBody”













