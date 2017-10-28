Related Stories Veteran Ghanaian actor, Henry Harding, known in showbiz as Pattington Papa Nii Papafio, is due to be ordained as an Apostle to serve at the Lifted Yoke Chapel in Accra.



Oesophagus, as others passionately refer to him, is best remembered for his hilarious role in Taxi Driver, a television series aired in the late 90s and early 2000s.



Papa Nii, who made the revelation on Accra FM Saturday, October 28 said he has been “a man of God for so many years” prior to his elevation to another level in the Ministry.



The programme is scheduled to take place at the Civil Service Auditorium in Accra on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 12:30 pm.



Oesophagus indicated that it was time for him to be involved in the coaching of young actors and actresses, adding, “we will release a reality show to groom new talents”.



Responding to a question about the influx of foreign telenovelas in Ghana, he said “there is nothing wrong” in the broadcast of such products because Ghanaian movies also find their way in foreign countries.



However, he appealed to legislators and other stakeholders to ensure regulation of the industry to reserve prime time for “made in Ghana products”.



To him, “we are in a global village” and restrictions should not be placed on foreign movies and telenovelas, but a higher percentage of airtime should be for Ghanaian movies.



Papa Nii further added that he does not “ascribe to nudity” in movies, and it should be expunged from productions in Ghana.



Mr Harding has starred in several other television series, including but not limited to Dada Boat, The Arthurs, The Adoteys, Adults In Education, Home Sweet Home, Hotel St. James and Multi Kolours.





