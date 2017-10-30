I've Not Had Sex For Six Years - Maame Dokono

Related Stories Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has revealed exclusively in a recent interview that she has not had sex in a whole six years.



The confident actress told Delay on the popular ‘Delay Show’ that she has lived a sex free life for almost six years now and she is not ready to the remarry.



She also added that, she does not feel for sex one bit.



She said;



“I don’t feel for sex, I have not had sex for also six years now and am happy”



When asked if she needs a man, she replied NO.



Watch the interview below-



