Sandra Ankobiah Visits Defiled Girl

Celebrity lawyer Sandra Ankobiah on Saturday visited four-year-old Ghanaian girl who was allegedly defiled by a man in Assin Adadientem in the Central Region of Ghana.



She donated an undisclosed amount of money to the family for the little girl’s upkeep.



Monica Nyarko, mother of the victim, and other influential women in Ghanaian society have since last week been calling for justice for the little girl.



According to myjoyonline.com report, the mother accused a chief in the area of obstructing justice as she alleges the chief told her action cannot be taken against the accused.



The chief allegedly told her the community gods say the suspect is innocent.



Madam Nyarko told Joy Newsat the St Francis- Hospital in Assin Fosu that her daughter could barely walk due to pain.



The little girl is unable to stand and the pain is taking a toll on her health as she looks drained with bandages of the intravenous therapy still in her hand.



Some Ghanaian celebrities last week took to social media platforms to condemn the incident, while others also called for justice.



Sandra visited little girl together with MP for Assin South, Rev Ntim Fordjour. She presented some items aside a cash donation.



She also cautioned the people in the area and Ghanaians in general to endeavour to report issues of rape when they occur and not treat it as a family or home issue.



“That’s the only way we can bring such culprits to book. The laws are there, and we just need to enforce them. I pray that this case is seen to a reasonable conclusion. We need to protect our young children. They are the future of this country,” Sandra added.







