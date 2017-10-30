Of All The Recent Presidents, Kufour Is The Best – Berla Mundi

Related Stories Tv Personality, Berlinda Adardey has rated Ex-President J.A Kuffuor as the best among the kinds of John Mahama, Attah Mills and J.J Rawlings.



According to Berla Mundi, her choice of Jak as the best is not because she’s NPP bias but from what she has experienced during Kuffour’s reign.



She told Yvonne Okoro on “Dining With Cooks And Braggarts” Tv show that though she was young when NPP ruled Ghana for the first time, she at least remembers Gh1 was equivalent to $1 and the economy was stable but in the past few years it’s been crazy.









