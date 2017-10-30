Fans Tell Nadia Buari to Lose Weight - PHOTOS

Related Stories Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari is putting on weight and most of her fans are not happy about it.



The concerned fans have advised the beautiful actress to maintain her adorable body shape by hitting the gym as soon as possible.



The fans took to social media platforms to pass on the message to their idol with hopes that she will listen to them.



Nadia Buari is a multiple awards winning actress who won the admiration of Ghanaians after she played the lead character in a movie titled ‘Beyonce’.



Hope the ‘twin mama’ listens to her fans.





Nadia Buari’s ‘Deranged’ Gets Huge Turnout - PHOTOS



All roads led to Silverbird Cinemas at Accra and West Hills Malls, where celebrated Ghanaian actress and executive producer, Nadia Buari premiered her latest movie, Deranged on Saturday night.



The premiering event had a successful turnout as movie enthusiasts came out in their numbers to watch the movie about a young girl who falls in love with her teacher. The cinemas were packed with huge crowd by 6:30 pm, everyone wanting to see the movie and also catch a moment with their favourite celebrities on the red carpet.



As usual, some members of the star-studded cast including Nadia Buari, Zynnell Zuh, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman popularly known as Ahoufe Patri and the crew took turns to take pictures and engage with fans and the traditional media on the red carpet. Other actors who came to support Nadia included Selassie Ibrahim.



“Life and it’s little things people ignore gave me the inspiration. It’s kind of a way of bringing awareness to certain disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorders that are usually ignored and I love psychological thrillers. So all in one package,” director, Jameel Buari said about the inspiration behind the movie’s storyline.



Deranged is no doubt entertaining. It also silently creates awareness for the need to pay attention to persons with mental ailment.



It stars Ramsey Nouah, Jason E.L Agha, Henry Prempeh and Lisbeth Lopez Acquah among others and produced by John N. Okwugo.



