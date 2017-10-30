EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic Adjudged Excellent Clinic in Homeopathy Care of the Year

Related Stories Leading homeopathic healthcare center in Ghana, EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic, has been adjudged Excellent in Homeopathy Care of the Year 2017 by Health Legend Foundation.



The organization presented the clinic with the prestigious award for its exceptional homeopathic practices during the 6th African Health Legendary Awards that was held on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.



Receiving the award on behalf of the entire EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic team, Miss Derbie, the clinic’s administrator, thanked organisers of the award scheme for recognizing the clinic’s hard work. She also expressed her profound gratitude to the general public for continually patronizing the services of EndPoint over the years.



EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic has been a provider of quality healthcare and unparalleled services; promoting and advancing science and homeopathy for the past eight years – winning several awards to its name.



Below are some of the categories and their respective winners:



Saint Jean De Dieu (Togo) – Best Patients Care Hospital of the year



Saint Jean De Dieu (Benin) – Outstanding Mission Hospital of the year



Faith City Hospital (Nigeria) – Best Private Hospital of the Year



New Times Co-Operation – Best Media Advocacy of the Year



Angel Herbal Center – Outstanding Herbal Cream of the Year (Angel Cream)



Boafo Herbal Center – Best Herbal Ointment of the Year (Boafo Herbal Ointment)



Givers Scientific Herbal Cneter – Best Herbal Company of the Year



Rockcare Herbal Center – Best Female Product of the Year (Genecure Capsules)