Bisa Kdei Kicks Off Europe Tour

Bisa Related Stories Multiple award winning Ghanaian musician Bisa Kdei has officially begun his Europe tour.



The tour which is expected to have Bisa Kdei perform for over 10 cities in Europe, started on October 28th till December 16th.



Bisa Kdei beginning the tour from Austria had an amazing fan love on stage last weekend with a sold out concert.



The "Mansa" hitmaker left Ghana last Friday, along with his team, and is to visit European countries including Germany, Austria, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Norway, and more.



The 2017 Road2Konnect Europe Tour for Bisa Kdei is organized by Keteke Productions. Source: Eugene Osafo-Nkansah/Peacefmonline.com