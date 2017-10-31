Stop Sex Parties – Ghana Tourism Authority Warns

Related Stories The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is calling for a total halt of any kind of sexually related social activity in the country.



The GTA says it will invoke the Tourism Act 2011, Act 817, that established it to, among other things, investigate and take measures to eliminate illegal, dishonorable, unsound and improper activities in relation to any activity regulated under the Act.



“The Authority wishes to remind all stakeholders and the public that it will not hesitate to invoke the relevant sections of its establishment Act on Advertisement and Promotion to bring all illegal acts and any perpetrator to book.”



This comes in the wake of the increasing spate of advertising of sex parties and other sex-related activities by tourism establishments including hotels, nightclubs, movie houses, and pubs.



Last weekend, the Authority together with the Ghana Police Service and the National Security stormed the premises of the Potomac Hotel in Gbawe, Accra to stop the organization of an advertised sex party.



A statement issued by the Authority on Monday says it “will continue to work with the Police Service and other Security Agencies to close down and prosecute tourism enterprises and event organizers involved in these acts that cast a slur on the image of Ghana”.



“The Authority will stop at nothing to sanitize the industry towards promotion and marketing Ghana as a safe and sustainable tourism destination.”



The Ghana Tourism Anthority has called for the support of Ghanaians in order to make Ghana a leading tourism destination in West Africa.