Yvonne Nelson's Boyfriend Is A Photographer Based In London

Actress and Movie Producer, Yvonne Nelson has given birth to her first child.



Nelson gave birth to a girl on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at a Hospital in Accra with her Fashion Photographer boyfriend by her side.



Her boyfriend. who is based in London flew into Ghana on Saturday to witness the birth of his daughter.



The ‘Heels and Sneakers‘ actress and people close to her were tight-lipped about the pregnancy. They’ve also stayed away from congratulating on the birth of her daughter on Social Media, which is usually the case.



In July 2017, we reported that several persons on the set of season three of her Television series Heels and Sneakers, told us that she was careful not to show signs of her pregnancy or engage in activities that could affect her unborn child.



She was however excited about the new journey of being a mother.



Yvonne Nelson is a Ghanaian actress, model, film producer and an entrepreneur. She has starred in several movies including House of Gold (2013) and Any Other Monday.



Nelson was born in Accra but she is a Fante whose hometown is in Cape Coast. She started her education at St. Martin De Porres School in Accra and later went to Aggrey Memorial Senior High School. She had her tertiary education at Central University College, where she did a degree course in Human Resource Management.



Her first lead role was the title character in the movie Princess Tyra. She shot about five more movies and then went to Nigeria to shoot her first collaboration with Genevieve Nnaji in 2007, which launched her career in Nollywood. Nigerian movie industry Since then, she has become a household name in the movie industry.



Nelson produced her first movie, The Price, in 2011, followed by Single And Married the next year. The latter won Best Picture at the Ghana Movie Awards and Best Ghanaian Movie in Nigeria at the 2013 City People Awards.



She followed these up with House of Gold in 2013.



She founded the Yvonne Nelson Glaucoma Foundation in 2010 to help create awareness about the disease. With support from other Ghanaian celebrities, she recorded an all-star charity single, and shot a video to help educate people. In 2013 she was honoured by GoWoman Magazine & Printex for her Glaucoma Foundation and film career.



In recent times, Nelson has taken it upon herself, together with other celebrities, to add more voices to the masses in protests against the energy crisis in her country. She led a peaceful vigil on May 16, 2015, called DumsorMustStop.

