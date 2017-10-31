Related Stories Kweku Sintim Misa On Why Some Readers Claim Some Stories Arenâ€™t Newsworthy, Yet Go On To Read...

KSM Declines Deputy Ministerial Expectations Veteran Comedian and TV show host Kweku Sintim Misa(KSM) has described Ghana’s Ambassador to South Africa, Mr. George Ayisi Boateng, as a clown and immature.



In a tweet, he expressed his revulsion over a statement from a diplomat who is representing the country in a foreign land.



‘’I have great respect for the clown Mr. George Ayisi Mensah. GH Ambassador to SA. His IMMATURITY is remarkable. Amazing INFANTILE thinking’’, KSM tweeted.



George Ayisi Boateng made the said statement to members of the Tertiary branch of the party, Tertiary Students Confederacy Network (TESCON) at the campus of Kumasi Technical University Ambassador Ayisi among other things stated that his priority is to the members of the ruling government before any Ghanaian.



“This government is doing its best to create job opportunities and me for instance, I told my people over there [that] it is because of NPP that I’m here so the NPP man is my priority. I told them when NDC was in power it was Kwesi Ahwoi who was there, now we are in power, so Ayisi-Boateng is here with you. My topmost priority is the problems of an NPP person before any other Ghanaian, take it or leave it,”



Indeed I’m not boasting but I’ve started meeting the NPP groups. Every weekend I meet some group members and I tell you if I had my way, every job opportunity that will come will go to a TESCON member before any other person. And I know my colleague appointees also have the same feeling except that because of IMF we cannot do anything now…” He stated.



George Ayisi-Boateng is a Ghanaian diplomat and a member of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana. He is currently Ghana's ambassador to South Africa.



In July 2017, President Nana Akuffo-Addo named George Ayisi-Boateng as Ghana's ambassador to South Africa. He was among twenty-two other distinguished Ghanaians who were named to head various diplomatic Ghanaian mission in the world.







