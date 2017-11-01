I Suspect Terry Bonchaka Was Murdered – Mother

Terry Bonchaka Related Stories Fourteen years after her son was killed in a fatal car crash, Mrs Charlotte Adjetey, still grieving the loss, remains convinced Terry Bonchaka’s death was orchestrated.



The mother of the late hiplife musician strongly believes that her son was murdered.



Terry Bonchaka met his untimely death in a fatal accident on the Legon-Madina road in Accra when his car veered off the road and hit a tree. He was confirmed dead at the 37 Military Hospital.



Real name Terrence Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey, the 21-year-old died on Friday, October 29, 2003 after performing at the Akuafo Hall of the University of Ghana in their hall week celebration.



Mrs Charlotte Adjetey, speaking in an interview with Hitz FM’s Noella Kharyne Yalley, revealed that seeing her son’s corpse confirmed to her, he was murdered.



“When they brought him from the mortuary and he was lying down in the house and I went in there to look at him vividly and I saw that on the front neck as if something had been done to him. It’s only Jehovah who knows the truth,” she said.



She revealed that the autopsy report indicated that Terry Bonchaka died of “suffocation, he couldn’t breathe, that was how it came about. What (happened) that he couldn’t breathe, only God knows.”



“It was the hand of someone, someone did it to my son,” Mrs Adjetey, in a shaky voice, concluded.



The mother of the late hiplife artiste said the past 14 years have been tough. “I’ve been crying all along because I miss him. He is a son and a friend, you know how it is (when) you’ve lost a friend, you know how it feels.”



According to her, some of Terry Bonchaka’s friends have been visiting her. She said she got to know that his son paid school fees for some people, most of them dropped out of school after his death.



As Ghanaians remember the hiplife talent 14 years after his passing, his manager then, Regan Mends, told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that they are marking the anniversary with a clean-up exercise at the burial site.



According to him, next year being the 15th anniversary will be commemorated with a concert with the purpose of preserving Terry Bonchaka’s legacy.