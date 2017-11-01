I Haven’t Been Compensated After Demolition Of ‘Obra’ Spot – Maame Dokono

Related Stories VETERAN ACTRESS Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, has revealed that when her Obra Spot, an eatery located at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra, was demolished to pave the way for the construction of the Circle interchange, she was not given any compensation under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama’s government.



The Mahama administration had the Obra Spot and other structures in the area cleared for the construction of the interchange in 2013 to replace the nearby roundabout which could not easily handle more than 84,000 vehicles from the arterial roads and their intersections, thus creating heavy vehicular congestion there.



The actress, who featured in the popular Akan Drama series ‘Obra’, said nothing has been said years after her property was destroyed.



On Delay Show on Sunday, Maame Dokono said, “They closed down Obra Spot before the construction of the interchange and there was no compensation. I’m now fighting for compensation.”



The name Obra Spot was derived from the popular local television series in which the owner of the eatery was an actress.



The place was sometimes referred to as Maame Dokono park.