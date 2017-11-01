Shatta Wale Wins Best Dancehall Artiste In USA

Related Stories Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly known in the music industry as Shatta Wale, won the best dancehall artiste of the year at the third edition of African Entertainment Awards-USA (AEUSA), held on Saturday, October 21.



The event which was held at Elizabeth, New Jersey, also saw Ghanaian-American comedian, dancer, musician and producer, Clifford Owusu, adjudged best comedian.



His videos have been featured on Good Morning America, BET and BuzzFeed.



Some of the artistes who were honoured at the event include Yemi Alade from Nigeria, who took home the best female artiste, album of the year, best international artiste and Africa queen of Afrobeats of the year awards.



Navy Kenzo grabbed the hottest group of the year award, Zimpraise was rewarded with the best gospel artiste of the year award and a host of others.



The African Entertainment Awards, also known as AEA, is as an annual award show which recognises individuals who have positively impacted the African Canadian entertainment industry.



It is also aimed at showcasing rich African-Canadian culture, arts and entertainment. This luxurious event features a red carpet gala reception, live entertainment, comedy and an awards ceremony graced by elite guests, celebrities, performing artistes and business professionals.

The AE Awards also celebrates cutting-edge developments and forward thinkers shaping the future of African entertainment industry.