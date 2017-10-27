Chris Attoh's Ex Bashed For Posting PHOTO Of Ghana Jollof Online

Related Stories Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite has incurred the wrath of some Nigerians for posting a photo of Ghanaian Jollof online.



Adegbite posted the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Ghana jollof with tilapia” The post is littered with comments by Nigerians who feel betrayed.



Debates between citizens of the West African countries on who makes the best Jollof rice is always heated. On Social Media especially, it is literally a war zone where people go against one another trying to come up with the ‘best insult’ to debase the dish prepared by the other.



Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite was married to Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh.



They met on the set of Television series Tinsel.



They also played lead roles in the movie Six Hours to Christmas. a production by Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s Sparrow Production.



They got married in a private event witnessed by family, close friends and associates on February 14, 2014. They are parents to son, Brian.



In September 2016, Attoh confirmed the end of their marriage after several denials in an interview with BellaNaija.com.



“However, since the divorce, we are obviously now reworking things to create a new balance between work, spending time with and raising our son. Dami is a wonderful woman and an amazing mother. Despite our differences, she and I will always be friends. So, more than anything we will find ways to continue to make sure that Brian can still have a balanced upbringing filled with love and support. Both our families have been and are still very supportive in helping us take care of our son Brian when we can’t be there due to work.”



He also spoke about his family helping to take care of their child when he and Dami had to work.



“I believe throughout our marriage, it was probably one of the most challenging things we ever did. However, the key word is balance. At times when we both had to work, our parents would be there to hold the fort. God bless family because they were and still are very supportive.”

Post below-























Ghana jollof with tilapia 😛🚶‍♀️









A post shared by Adedamee (@adedamee) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:39am PDT















Source: livefmghana.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.