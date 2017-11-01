Can You Believe It? Asks Oheneyere Gifty Anti...

Related Stories It's a new month, new opportunities and you are Alive. Can you believe it? God has given you the greatest gift, LIFE!!. It is well and it shall continue to be well with you and your Household. God is not done with you yet!!! Let go of your bitterness and forgive. Forgive yourself or (and) whoever, has hurt you. Trust me, I know how difficult it is. I know!! But forgive!! It won't just happen. It will take time. But take that bold step of forgiveness today. You may never forget. Every now and then you will remember.... But God is your strength. Forgive, Not because you are Fool, but because it's the Godly thing to do. Forgive and let God fight the battle for you. Hold on to your Faith. You don't need a huge one. Hold on to that little Faith you have and trust God to see you through. God has got you covered. May you receive a double portion of God's Special Blessings in this month, November. You are blessed my dear. Much love from me, Oheneyere Gifty Anti.

A post shared by Oheneyere Gifty Anti (@oheneyere_gifty_anti) on Nov 1, 2017 at 1:12am PDT





