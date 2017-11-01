Any Media House That Wants To Interview Me Must Pay Ghc15,000 — A Plus

Related Stories Rapper A Plus has issued an ultimatum to media houses telling them that any of them who wants an interview with him must pay.



'A Plus 'says he does not need the media for anything as he has his own means of disseminating information (Facebook) and therefore it’s the media who needs him.



A Plus shared screenshots of his conversations with a Happy Fm producer trying to book him to show he meant business. He asked the station for Ghc 15,000 in cash or he would not appear on the show.



“To all media houses…. You want an interview? I’m ready!!! If you think it’s not worth paying me call someone else. Plenty people are desperate for hype. I don’t need radio and Tv for anything. I get my own media #Facebook“. A Plus wrote.



Screen grabs of the conversation below…