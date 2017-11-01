Peace Hyde, Joke Silva, Others Named As Influencers For 2017 Eloy Awards

Related Stories The Exquisite Lady of the Year (Eloy) Awards, created by Exquisite Magazine is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in Nigeria celebrating exceptional women in Africa’s leading economy.



With the goal of placing the spotlight on change makers in Nigeria and around the world as policy makers and business support organizations wake up to the idea that women are good for the economic prosperity of the nation, The Eloy Awards has over the years sought to provide a platform that highlights the achievement of women from all walks of life.



This year marks the 9th edition of the Awards with the theme “The Year of Inspiration” and helping to drive home the message of this year’s theme is, the newly appointed Head of Digital Media and Partnerships and West Africa Correspondent for Forbes Africa, Peace Hyde who joins a quartet of other inspirational influencers including veteran Nigerian actress Joke Silva, Founder of Eloy Awards and Exquisite Magazine, Tewa Onasanya and owner of eponymous leading fashion brand Lanre Da Silva.



“ELOY Awards is aimed at inspiring, motivating and empowering women, celebrate their successes and showing that it can be done. Our distinguished influencers are carefully selected and they embody ladies who are doing exceptionally well in their chosen fields and are great examples of strong women doing great things. We want other women to be inspired by these women and strive to be the best they can be,” says Onasanya.



Peace Hyde has consistently been globally celebrated as both an inspirational broadcast journalist and a change maker through her work with her NGO Aim Higher Africa where the organization helps to empower young millennials and grassroots entrepreneurs to identify their passion in order to build scalable and sustainable businesses that will change the lives of those living in impoverished communities. Her work has led to the establishment of over 500 businesses in Africa earning her several prestigious awards as well as being featured on numerous international publications for her powerful voice and impact globally in the media landscape.



The ELOY awards have provided a launch pad for highlighting the works of today’s leading change makers and the caliber of this year’s inspiring influencers provides a back drop for the high level of female change makers the Eloy Awards is looking to celebrate in its 9th Edition.