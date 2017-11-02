Stonebwoy Reacts To Shatta Wale’s Visit To The Flagstaff House

Stonebwoy has reacted to Shatta’s visit to the seat of the governent. The Can’t Cool hitmaker in a tweet congratulated his comrade saying;



“Congrats To @shattawalegh 4 Taking TheKey To The Nation! #SuperProud @NAkufoAddo May I pls Know When To Come 4 Mine or Shatta You say Wetin?”

Shatta Replied

“Chale bro no waste time ooo ..Go take yours you deserve it too …i told him what we talked about ..we good star!!!”

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on October 17 took to Twitter to wish popular dancehall musician, Shatta Wale a happy birthday in pidgin English.



The viral tweet also sent an invitation to the Shatta Movement leader to visit the seat of government.



President Akufo-Addo tweeted: “Happy birthday @shattawalegh! You for come visit me for Flagstaff House o!”.



This afternoon (yesterday), the superstar musician visited the seat of government.

“The “Dancehall King”, Shatta Wale, was at the Presidency to pay me a visit, after I extended an invitation to him on his birthday.”