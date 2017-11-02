How I Overcame My Marital Crisis -Tiwa Savage Speaks

Related Stories Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has revealed how she overcame the crisis with her husband Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz



The ‘Mavin Queen’ says she relied on God for help despite accusations of her sleeping around with men.



According to her, the crisis made her stronger “My mother has always told me that, in this life, God only gives you what you can handle.



“It was a very trying time but God in his infinite mercies gave me the grace to see it through.



” It only made me stronger,” she said in an interview with Guardian.



The couple have reportedly reunited after a squabble that saw them part ways momentarily.