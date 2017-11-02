My Mother Deserves State Burial – Awurama Badu’s Son

Related Stories Ceaser Ohene Karikari, son of the legendary highlife musician Awurama Badu has opined that his late mother deserves a state burial.



Speaking to Zionfelix on Radio Univers in Accra Monday morning, Mr. Ohene Karikari said he agrees with critics who believe the ‘Medofo Adaade Me’ singer needs the funeral organised by the state to honour people of national significance.



According to him on the station’s mid-morning entertainment show, Brunch2Lunch, the decease has entertained Ghanaians for years so it will be right for the country to honour her with such a prestigious ceremony.



Ceaser added that he will not force government to organise such event for his mother but family of the dead would be happy if such a decision is taken.



Awurama Badu died on Thursday, October 26, 2017 evening around 6:30 leaving behind four children – two males and two females.



Ceaser Ohene Karikari disclosed that the One-Week celebration for the musician comes off on Friday, November 3 at Effiduase Banko in the Ashanti Region.