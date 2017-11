Related Stories Actress and Movie Producer, Yvonne Nelson is glowing. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram literally flowing in a post birth glow.



Nelson gave birth to her first child, a girl, over the weekend at a Hospital in Accra with her Fashion Photographer boyfriend by her side.



Her boyfriend. who is based in London flew into Ghana to witness the birth of his daughter.

Post below-











@bkuniquehair ‘s got me smiling 😀

A post shared by Yvonne Nelson (@yvonnenelsongh) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:55am PDT









