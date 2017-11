Related Stories What happens when Ghana’s biggest artist, Sarkodie puts on his daddy cap and sings a lullaby for his adorable daughter, Titi?



Well, the video finds its way online, and it will melt the hearts of the Sarknation’s biggest admirers.

