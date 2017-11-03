Keep Marital Issues Private

Related Stories At a time when celebrity marriages are falling apart, it is heart-warming to see others making it work.



One such star is Gospel musician, Ceccy Twum, who has been married for 18 years and has managed to avoid scandals in the process. So what is the secret? Ceccy tells Showbiz it is because she has kept her marriage private. “I disagree with anyone who says celebrities don’t have a private life.



Being a celeb, you are exposed to all kinds of attacks so the more you open up your marriage to the public, the more you expose your weakness,” she said.



According to her, she gets sad when she hears some personalities giving too much information about their marriage to the public.



“Outsiders are not the ones to solve your marital issues or teach you what to do in your marriage.



They are the ones who will ridicule you when your union collapses,” she said.



To the mother of three, marriage has its own challenges but it takes the husband and the wife to solve it without a third party.



“No matter how sad or happy you are in your marriage, just be quiet about it and try and make it work. It is not everyone who laughs with you that wants your progress in life,” she said.



Social media has given us access into the lives of celebrities, especially those who post regularly but for Ceccy Twum that’s not something she buys into because the celebrities tend to overshare.



Giving out some of the secrets of her marriage, Ceccy advised spouses to become each other’s best friend and also pray at all times.



She added that celebrities have people they look up to who can mentor them. “I chose Daughters of Glorious Jesus as my role models and I have never been disappointed.



They travel more than any celebs in Ghana but you never hear about their personal lives,” she said.



Ceccy Twum is one of the few Gospel musicians who love to look good all the time and she says she wants to look good for God.



“I will not wait till I meet the president or travel before I look good. I am always polished for God” she said.



She is currently promoting her new album Jehovah.