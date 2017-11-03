It’s A Double Do For Stacy

Related Stories This past weekend will go down as one of the most memorable for TV Personality Stacy Amoateng as she received two important awards in her career.



Not that it is the first time she is being awarded but the fact that both awards go a long way to say how consistent she has been since she started hosting Restoration with Stacy three years ago.



First, she was decorated by the Ghana Peace Awards as a Humanitarian Laureate and then she won the Development Show Host of The Year at the 7th Radio and Television Personality Awards held at the Banquet Hall of the State House and Accra International Conference Centre respectively.



When Showbiz caught up with her last Monday, she was visibly humbled by the awards and this is how she put it, “The Peace Awards makes me feel so humble. It is a merit award and it is so important to me, to think that I have been able to serve Mother Ghana and Mother Ghana appreciates it.”



Elaborating on her show, Restoration With Stacy, Stacy admits that it hasn’t been an easy journey, “Over the years what we do is from our pockets and friends support, I have had some really bad situations but in all of it, God has been faithful,” she said.



An excerpt from a letter to Stacy from the Ghana Peace Awards and the extraordinary Achievements &Heroes of Africa Awards, dated August 3 reads: “That Stacy Amoateng and her proud programme Restoration has been confirmed for an award, that Stacy Amoateng is an individual who has the courage to take decisive action needed, the wisdom to speak with people who have aggressive challenges, and the willingness to sacrifice to affect these causes that have a long term impact on the betterment of the Ghanaian community and the world.



Your programme is devoted to service and to the welfare of humanity, perfecting the nature of mankind, eliminating the suffering and pain of others.



Congratulations.”



Stacy dedicated her RTP award to her husband Quophi Okyeame who is the director and Co-Executive Producer of Restoration with Stacy.



“The only time you see us fighting is because of Restoration.



We’ve grown, God has made him the God of Restoration and he brings so much to bear on the show. I don’t think we couldbe this successful without him,” she said.



“Aside accepting Jesus Christ as my Lord and personal Saviour, he is the second best decision I have made,” Stacy was full of praises and gratitude to her husband.



Stacy was also full of gratitude to her grandfather, Mr P.K. Addae, “I think I got my humanitarian thing from my grandfather. Growing up, he was looking after so many people who were not his children, he instilled something positive in me and I am grateful to him for that,” she said