I’ll Choose Obrafour Over Okyeame Kwame Any Day – Guru

Related Stories Hiplife artiste Nana Adjei Maradona popularly known as Guru says he still stands by his words that Obrafour raps better than his competitor Okyeame Kwame.



The ‘Lapaz Toyota’ during “Who Is Who?” segment on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show was asked to name who he believes is the best among the two rappers — Obrafour and Okyeame Kwame. Guru who did not think twice about the question mentioned the Execution Entertainment signed artiste.



Guru said “You know I will go for Obrafour”. When later asked to choose his best dancehall artiste between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, the boss of NKZ music disclosed that “you know that all these boys are my squad, so I can’t choose one”.



This statement pushed host of the show, Zionfelix to ask if Okyeame Kwame is not part of his friends since he easily chose the ‘Pae Mu Ka’ hitmaker over him without pondering over the question. The raper responding to the question said yes and added that “I didn’t come into the game with him”.



Guru who has been rumoured to be battling Okyeame Kwame refuted the claim on the show. To him, there is no iota of truth in the hearsay that he is beefing the rapper real name Kwame Nsiah Appau.



To prove that the two have no issue, the 30-year-old rapper revealed that they have been trying to work on a song for the past two years but their busy schedules have not allowed them.



Watch Guru on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show below:





