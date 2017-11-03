|
|
|
|
|
Pastor LORD KENYA Recalls His Old Songs To Testify For The Goodness Of The Lord.... Its Worth Watching
<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FGhanastarwars%2Fvideos%2F575351146137168%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="480" height="480" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>
|
|
|
|
|Source: Ghanastarwars.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|