Juliet Ibrahim On Ex-Husband And Wife + Kisses Boyfriend On Live TV - VIDEO

The two couldn’t turn down a request to show the world their love by kissing when the opportunity was handed to them. The lovebirds were all loved up when they appeared on The Pulse on JoyNews on Multi-TV, Friday.



Giving viewers a gist of how their love journey started, Iceberg Slim, born Olusegun Olowokere, all blushing during the interview did reveal that they met and fell in love during a trip to South Africa.



Watch the video below and make sure you don’t miss their kiss!







Juliet's ex husband with new wife



