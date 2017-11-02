I Also Want To Meet You - Samini To Nana Addo

Related Stories Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Samini believes colleague Shatta Wale’s meeting with the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has bridged the gap between the entertainment industry and the government.



The ‘My Own‘ act shared his opinion a day after Wale visited Prez. Akufo-Addo at the FlagStaff House, the official resident of the President.



“@NAkufoAddo thanks for bridging the gap between entertainment and government.now that doors are open” reads the message by Samini posted on Micro blogging site, Twitter, He also requested for a meeting on December 22, which is his birthday.





SAMINI

✔@samini_dagaati



@NAkufoAddo thanks for bridging the gap between entertainment and http://government.now that doors are open,December22 is #myown oo akye



2:46 PM - Nov 2, 2017





















Tweet below-



