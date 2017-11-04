Having Kids Out Of Wedlock Stupid...Counsellor Lutterodt Damns Yvonne Nelson - VIDEO

Related Stories Controversial and Self-styled relationship ‘expert’, Rev. Counsellor Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, as usual, has added his voice to recent reports that Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has given birth.



Counselor Lutterodt, reacting to Yvonne Nelson motherhood stated that, traditionally, women who have kids out of wedlock are described as stupid and being taken advantage of by the men who impregnated them.



He also noted that there is no excuse for any woman to have a baby when she is not married and added that, such pregnancies, culturally are described as ‘stupid’ so as the children who come out.



According to the counselor, it is disgusting to see what is going on in the country where beautiful industry players and role models mismanaging themselves.



” Yvonne Nelson doubted the pregnancy because she knows the guilt that comes out with this.She knows the process to pregnancy is after marriage.And if she has given birth unmarried, then I am very disappointed in her” He added.

