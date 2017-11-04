Obinim Is A True Man Of God - Musician Yaw Sarpong

Related Stories Whilst many Ghanaians are of the belief that Bishop Daniel Obinim, Founder, and leader of the International God's Way Church might not be an ordained man of God, others are of the conviction that his prophetic gifts and calling as a preacher of the gospel are unquestionable.



One of the many who have thrown their support for the “Angel” as he calls himself is legendary gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong.



Speaking at the Accra branch of the Bishop’s church, Mr. Sarpong maintained that Obinim is a real man of God whose message is accompanied with fire.



The ‘Wo Haw Ne S3n” hitmaker who expressed confidence in Obinim added that Obinim’s prayers saved him from his sick bed.



Osomafo Yaw Sarpong recently received an honorary doctorate degree in Sacred Music from the Ecclesiastical Bishop Leaders Conference of Africa (EBLCA), an affiliate of the Kayiwa International University, Uganda.



Meanwhile, in latest news, the controversial man of God, has been reported to have asked his Church members to bring their used underwears for spiritual direction.