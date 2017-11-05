Don't Let Your Gay Son Come To Ghana - Maurice Ampaw Tells KKD

Related Stories Private legal practitioner, lawyer Maurice Ampaw, has advised Kwasi Kyei Darkwah popularly known as KKD not to allow his son, Darkwah Kyei Darkwah step foot in his home country Ghana.



Mr Ampaw says the International model Darkwah Kyei Darkwah's sexual confession is a threat to the Ghanaian youth.



His advise comes after the former maverick radio personality KKD threw his support for his son despite the backlash from the public.



"He should stay abroad with his gay life and should not come to Ghana because if he comes to Ghana, he is now a sacrilege to the country.



He will be monitored by the police and should he engage in any form of sexual relations, with anybody, he will be arrested because his action is a criminal offence. He cannot also marry here in Ghana,” Lawyer Ampaw said.



