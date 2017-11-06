Attorney General Orders Forensic Audit Of GHAMRO Accounts

Related Stories Reports reaching BEATWAVES indicate that the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo, has ordered that a forensic audit of the Ghana Music Right Organisation’s (GHAMRO) accounts must be immediately undertaken to provide a definite picture of the state and financial health of organisation from 2012 to 2017 financial years.



In addition to the forensic audit of GHAMRO’s accounts, the Attorney General also ordered that a constitutional review committee be established to thoroughly review the constitution of GHAMRO, addressing inconsistencies and prepare it for adoption by the highest decision-making body of the organisation within a period of one year.



This was contained in a 53-page report submitted to the Attorney General (AG) by Prof Esi Sutherland Addy’s Committee (Ghana Cultural Forum), set up by the AG to meditate an impasse between the board of GHAMRO and the United Concerned Members of GHAMRO (UNICOM).



In the report, the committee recommended that the thorough audit must be taken and a-seven member constitution review committee to be set up in two weeks’ time to develop a new constitution for GHAMRO and a fresh election undertaking within one year transitional period (November 1, 2017 to November 1, 2018).



In the report, the committee recommended that electoral processes to be constituted by the end of the one year transition process must be based on the outcomes of the constitutional review.



The report further said a committee must be set in place to procure consultancy services for GHAMRO to work towards the restructuring of the governance of GHAMRO, the fund collection and distribution functions and communication strategies of the organisation.



The GHAMRO board members, according to the report, expressed their dissatisfaction with the use of the word ‘forensic’ and pleaded that for the sake of protecting the image of GHAMRO, another word should be used, as the word ‘forensic’ connotes a sense of thievery.



The members of the concerned group did not object to the suggestion put across by GHAMRO, but stated that they were okay with whatever choice of word use to replace the word ‘forensic’. The word ‘thorough’ was agreed by both parties to be substituted with ‘forensic’.



At a meeting at the AG’s board room on Wednesday, November 1, the solicitor general who holds brief for the minister told the parties about the report and its findings, recommendations and approved it for its implementation.



GHAMRO was represented at the meeting by Rex Omar, Diana Hopeson, Ahmed Banda (Bandex) Kwesi Ernest, Abraham Adjetey and Jonathan Cudjoe.



UNICOM was also represented by Randy Nunoo, George William Dickson, Sloopy Mike Gyamfi, Akosua Adjepong and John Mensah Sarpong.



Others presents at the meeting were K.K. Kabobo, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Kwasi Adjapong (PAPCAD), all from the Carlos Sakyi-led administration, and the acting copyright administrator, Madam Yaa Attafuah.



