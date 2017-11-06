Divorcing My Husband Was My Best Decision In Life – TV Host

Related Stories Cynthia Tima Yeboah, host of popular telenovela show, KumKuma Bhagya is a proud member of the Divorcee Association of Ghana and she has for the first time opened up on her marriage collapse.



The 30 year old who married after university disclosed that she was young and naive at the time she agreed to settle with her ex-husband whose name she only mentioned as Kwadwo. According to the mother of two on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show, she was a good wife to her former husband. Tima explained that she did her duties as a married wife and never let her husband lack when they were together.



The voice-over artiste added that she never cheated on her husband during their five year marriage and vowed never do that in her life.



The Multimedia employee further admitted that she was not perfect when she was with her ex-hubby but she was not cause of their split.



Detailing what ended their marriage, the actress cum TV host revealed that “we had a problem but we could never solve it so I asked for divorce and he complied. I told him I can’t stay with him any longer and he agreed”.



When Zionfelix, host of the show questioned her if she has regretted walking out of the five year old marriage, she quickly answered “never in my life have I regretted divorcing him. It is the best thing that ever happened to me and I thank God I was out of that marriage”.



Tima who plans to marry again but not soon promised never to repeat the mistakes she made in her previous marriage. She made it clear on the show that she has moved on and currently has a new guy in her life.





