Nina Of 'Home Sweet Home' Fame All Grown...Post Sexy PHOTOS

Related Stories If you watched the popular tv series ‘Home Sweet Home’ which used to air on GTV, you would recollect the face of this adorable angel who played the role of Nina in the series.–A very witty and stubborn kid.



2nd November 2017 happened to be the damsel’s birthday and we are already falling in love with her birthday photo shoot.



Nina is known in real life as Evelyn Addo. She just turne 24 and a BSc Marketing degree holder from University of Professional Studies and an actress.



She currently plays one of the lead characters in Delay’s ‘Cocoa Brown’ Series as Jane and is looking forward to featuring in more movies in the coming months.









Nina All Grown



