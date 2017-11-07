Shatta Wale Shows Off Mum

Ghanaian dance hall giant, Shatta Wale has bought a car for his mother Elsie Evelyn Avemegah on her birthday.



Since the ‘Taking Over’ hit maker made the announcement on his Facebook page, a lot of people have commended him for the kind gesture, especially those who had always asked why he had kept his mum away from the media.

Shatta in the post, also states that he showed his mother his new houses and would soon buy her a mansion too.



“Today God gave me the strength to buy my mother a brand new car and also showed her my new house…Soon am buying you a Mansion mummy Elsie Evelyn Avemegah ..very soon ..Love you !!!!