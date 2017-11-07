Ghanaian Musician Jailed in London - PHOTO

|
Ghanaian musician, Cassiel Wuta-Offei has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for being in possession of an offensive weapon in London.
The 25-year old artist was sentenced to six months imprisonment at Camberwell Magistrates Court on Friday, 20th October for being in possession of a knife.
Wuta-Offei, also known as ‘Scribz’, was stopped by police near Brixton Hill on September 18, 2017 and was arrested for being in possession of a pointed/bladed weapon. He appeared at Camberwell Magistrates Court on Thursday, 19 October where he entered a guilty plea and was sentenced the following day to six months imprisonment.
Detective Sergeant Chris Heathcote of Lambeth’s Gang and Priority Offenders Unit said: “we take knife crime very seriously and this is reflected in the custodial sentence handed down by the court.”
|Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog
