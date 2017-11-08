One Corner Is Demonic, Ghanaians Have To Beg Allah For Forgiveness For Embracing It — Chief Imam

Related Stories Chief Imam of Okaikwei South District, Ishmael Okotah Badoo is enraged by the prominence of the popular song and dance - ‘One Corner’. The tune composed by Swedru-based artiste Patapaa, has transcended the borders of Ghana and reported to have gained grounds in Nigeria, U.K and the U.S.A.



In spite of the feat attained by the song, the Chief Imam believes that the tune and its accompanying dance is demonic and needs to be uprooted. “It is demonic. If it is not demonic, we have been listening to a lot of music but people will not jump when a motorcycle is going…or by force climb a tree. This is very dangerous,” he asserted.

According to him, the dance craze is having a negative effect on children due to the absurd activities it encourages children to engage in.



“These are things that are coming to destroy our children on this land…” he said.

Chief Imam Ishamael Okotah Badoo states that the existence of ‘One Corner’ has polluted the environment in which people live and there was the urgent need to ask Allah for forgiveness. “We are begging the Imams, we are begging the Pastors, the Reverends…we are begging everybody…Let us go down on our knees and beg Allah,” the Islamic scholar pleaded. He added that Allah is a merciful God and will surely forgive Ghanaians for entertaining the demonic ‘One Corner’ craze.



Video below







